OERC Sets FY27 Bulk Power Tariff for GRIDCO: Focus on Renewables & Cost Discipline in Odisha

Advertisement

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has set the Bulk Supply Price (BSP) for GRIDCO Ltd. for 2026–27. This decision keeps GRIDCO at the center of electricity procurement in Odisha, handling the flow of power from thermal, hydro, and renewables to the state’s four main distribution companies: TPCODL, TPNODL, TPWODL, and TPSODL.

GRIDCO expects an energy requirement of 40,415.95 million units (MU) next year, factoring in a transmission loss of about 3%. To cover this demand, they’ve estimated a power purchase cost of ₹14,503.08 crore, based on Merit Order Dispatch. After reviewing the numbers to ensure customers don’t foot unnecessary bills, OERC approved customized BSP rates for each DISCOM, starting April 1, 2026: 331.00 paise/kWh for TPCODL, 344.00 paise/kWh for TPNODL, 379.00 paise/kWh for TPWODL, and just 190.00 paise/kWh for TPSODL. These differences reflect each company’s unique demand and operational situation.

Advertisement

Green energy is getting a major push. OERC told GRIDCO to buy 5,208.66 MU from renewables — solar, wind, and small hydro. Still, the commission flagged a shortfall of 1,270 MU in meeting the Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) set by the Ministry of Power. To cover this gap, OERC advised GRIDCO to look at options like Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) and picking up Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Addressing GRIDCO’s financial health, the Commission declined the company’s request to recover all past losses and interest costs directly through consumer tariffs. Instead, the OERC directed GRIDCO to utilize its projected surplus of 8,784.11 MU. By selling this extra power in the open market, GRIDCO can handle its financial issues internally. Plus, to keep money moving smoothly for the whole utility chain, the order keeps a 1.5% rebate for DISCOMs that pay within five working days.

Ultimately, the OERC’s FY27 order aims to uphold the “Single Buyer Model” to ensure uniformity in power costs while demanding high levels of cost discipline. The commission wants to keep GRIDCO financially healthy but also ensure electricity stays affordable, steering Odisha toward a greener and more efficient power sector.