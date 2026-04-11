Odisha’s Textile Hub Grows as Epic Group Launches ₹220Cr Unit in Khurda

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Epic Group, a global apparel powerhouse based in Hong Kong, plans to open its first manufacturing facility in India on April 29, 2026. The plant, set up at the IDCO Industrial Estate in Khurda, Odisha, is a big step for Epic and a win for Odisha’s growing textile scene.

The facility comes through Epic’s subsidiary, Trimetro Garments India Private Limited, and stands as a ₹220 crore investment. Covering over 40 acres, the plant’s designed as a “Green Factory” and aims for Net Zero in both energy and water use.

It didn’t all go exactly as planned, though. Early deals and land agreements hit the news in early 2024, At that time, industry expectations pointed toward a mid-to-late 2025 operational start. But building with cutting-edge “Green Steel” TMT bars and industrial heat pumps took more time than expected. Now, they’re set to launch in 2026 instead.

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On April 8, 2026, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called out the project as part of a massive ₹40,811 crore industrial movement in the state and confirmed that the plant’s finally good to go.

Here’s what this facility brings to the table:

– Over 6,000 new jobs, with a focus on building a diverse team to handle high-tech garment production.

– Green innovation, including India’s first high-temperature electric heat pumps for industrial laundry—these cut out a ton of emissions compared to old-school coal-fired boilers.

– Direct export of quality garments for top global brands, shipping straight from Odisha to the world.

Epic Group’s Executive Chairman, Ranjan Mahtani, noted that Odisha was chosen for its “skilled workforce and pro-business environment.” This inauguration signals the end of the construction phase and the beginning of a new chapter for Indian apparel exports.