Odisha’s Kodingamali Bauxite Mine Expansion to 6 MTPA

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The Kodingamali bauxite mine, run by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), is about to get a major boost that promises to reshape southern Odisha’s economy and industrial scene. Spread out across Koraput and Rayagada districts, the mine has functioned as a vital resource hub for the past eight years, supplying raw materials to local industries and fortifying the state’s mineral-based economy. To keep up with the growing demand and fast-track development, OMC is pushing production capacity from 3.6 million tonnes per year to 6 million.

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People in the area mostly back the plan. More than 10,000 locals from nearby villages have officially supported the expansion. Sure, there’s a smaller group against it—some say their opposition comes from rival industrial interests—but most folks see the mine as a game-changer. They credit mining with giving tribal regions a fresh start: roads have improved, drinking water reaches more people, healthcare’s better, and kids have more access to schools.

But it’s not just about infrastructure. Kodingamali has created jobs—both directly and indirectly—that have lifted living standards here. OMC says the upgrade will stick to strict environmental and regulatory rules, promising responsible mining and long-term community welfare. In the end, the corporation insists the expansion will include everyone and focus on sustainable growth for the whole region.