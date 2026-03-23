Odisha to Auction 34 Mineral Blocks in 2026-27: Gold Mines Included

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The Odisha government just rolled out an ambitious plan to auction 34 mineral blocks in the 2026-27 financial year. This includes 25 major mineral blocks and 9 that fall under the critical and strategic category, scattered across 12 districts—Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Rayagada, Nuapada, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

For the first time, the state wants to auction off standalone gold-bearing assets. That’s a big step beyond their usual corecore of iron ore and bauxite, stepping into uncharted territory.

Digging into the details, the lineup of 25 major mineral blocks looks pretty varied: five blocks for iron ore, six for bauxite, four blocks covering both iron ore and manganese, three for quartz, and two for limestone. There’s one each for manganese and copper, plus some composite deposits in the mix. Two dedicated gold blocks are in the spotlight: the Jaldiha block (150 hectares) in Keonjhar and the Madansahi-Kanjia block (300 hectares) in Mayurbhanj, both mapped out after G2-level exploration.

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As for the 9 critical and strategic mineral blocks, the Central government will handle those auctions. They’re setting up graphite located in Nayagarh and Rayagada, manganese along with graphite in Balangir, and a specialized tin block in Malkangiri. Deogarh features a big polymetallic block with copper, nickel, gold, silver, and graphite. Leases for mines auctioned under the MMDR Act 2015 will last 50 years, promising some stability for investors.

This sudden burst of auction activity comes after a long quiet spell since 2023. Recently, the state set aside 30 blocks for FY26—8 of them have already been sold off, and 12 are still up for grabs in ongoing bids.

Industry analysts are guessing these auctions might bring in about ₹60,000 crore for Odisha. Big industry names like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Vedanta, and NALCO are already circling, with some iron ore blocks pulling in as many as 22 bidders.