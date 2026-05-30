Odisha Signs $3.3B Semiconductor Pact With Intel and 3DGS for Plant

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The Odisha government has struck a major deal with Intel and 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS), based in the US. They signed a memorandum of understanding on May 28, 2026, in California, aiming to bring state-of-the-art substrate manufacturing technology to India. This huge project will pull in $3.3 billion (around ₹27,500 crore) in investments over several phases.

The plan is to set up an advanced packaging substrate manufacturing facility in Odisha—the first of its kind in the country. Intel will play a leading role, offering its deep technical know-how, licensing support, tough quality control, and training programs for workers. The new center will come equipped with cleanrooms, high-end fabrication units, specialized testing setups, and a dedicated R&D wing.

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On the tech side, the facility will zero in on advanced glass-based substrate tech and high-density interconnect packaging. These are key pieces for next-gen electronics, AI systems, super-fast computing, and telecom networks. The economic effects will be big too. The project should create about 1,800 direct, highly skilled jobs, with plenty more indirect jobs on top of that.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, congratulated everyone involved and called the deal a huge leap for India’s fast-growing semiconductor industry.