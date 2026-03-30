Odisha Seeks Forest Clearance for Tata Steel’s 314 MT Gandhalapada Iron Ore Block

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The Odisha government has officially asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to approve the diversion of 216.875 hectares of forest land in Keonjhar district. They made this request under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvadhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, to pave the way for Tata Steel Ltd’s development of the Gandhalapada iron ore block. Altogether, the proposed lease area is 241.1 hectares—about 90% of that is forest land, including a 4.21-hectare safety zone.

This project is pretty central to Tata Steel’s plan to boost domestic crude steel production from 19 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) up to 40 MTPA by 2030. To support that kind of expansion, Tata Steel expects it’ll need roughly 66 MTPA of iron ore. The Gandhalapada block should play a big part here, with an initial production capacity of 10 MTPA and a projected mine life of 33 years. According to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the block holds about 314.37 million tonnes of iron ore with an average grade of 60.5%.

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Tata Steel got this block after winning an auction in 2021—at that time, Tata Steel Mining Ltd (now merged with the parent company) was named preferred bidder. After paying a Rs 122.41 crore upfront installment, they now have a 50-year lease Letter of Intent (LoI). State officials, including Director (Environment) K S Pradeep, say that diverting the forest land is “site-specific” and can’t be avoided—the ore body just happens to be fixed inside the forest area. The spot doesn’t overlap with any national parks, tiger reserves, or wildlife sanctuaries.

Looking beyond steel output, the Rs 125 crore project is expected to boost the local economy, creating about 250 jobs (100 direct, 150 indirect). The proposal already passed state screening and is online at the PARIVESH 2.0 portal, but Tata Steel still needs to sort out a resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) plan for 43 families living within the lease area. They’ll also need to pay the Net Present Value (NPV) for the forest land and meet all required environmental safeguards to get the final green light.