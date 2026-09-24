Odisha Seafood Exports: Middle East Sales Drop 14.5%, Global Trade Jumps 16%

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Bhubaneswar: A strong rise in global sales protected Odisha’s seafood sector in 2025–26, even as the war in the Middle East cut shipments to that region.

Odisha’s total seafood exports grew by 16.36 percent over the previous year, bringing in an extra Rs 763.94 crore. That broader gain absorbed a direct hit from the Middle East, where export value dropped by 14.57 percent compared to 2024–25.

The regional drop cost Odisha’s fish and shrimp exporters about Rs 23.40 crore in earnings.

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State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik shared the numbers in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday. He was responding in writing to a question from BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, who represents the Aali constituency. Mallik cited data from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

Odisha is one of India’s top seafood-producing states, with shrimp making up most of what it sells abroad. While the Middle East is a key buyer, the fighting there disrupted shipping lines, hurt buyer demand, and slowed trade through 2025–26.

Even so, the losses stayed limited to that single market. Stronger sales in other countries kept Odisha’s overall seafood income growing, turning what could have been a tough year into a profitable one.