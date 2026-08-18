Odisha Raises State Subsidy to 35%, Eyes New Chip Units

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Odisha is recalibrating its semiconductor strategy around specialised manufacturing, advanced packaging and supporting infrastructure, with the state increasing its maximum subsidy to 35% under Semicon 2.0 and targeting at least three more OSAT and ATMP projects.

The higher state incentive is designed to preserve the overall government support available to eligible projects after the Centre reduced its maximum contribution under the second phase of the semiconductor programme. Odisha’s additional chief secretary for industries and home, Hemant Sharma, told Moneycontrol that the combined subsidy will continue to reach 75%.

The Union government reduced its maximum support from 50% under Semicon 1.0 to 40% under Semicon 2.0, which was cleared in July. Odisha’s earlier policy had provided a 25% state top-up over the Centre’s 50% contribution. The revised arrangement effectively changes the split to 40% from the Centre and up to 35% from Odisha.

Sharma said the state’s intention is to keep the total incentive unchanged while adapting its own contribution to the new central ceiling. Companies seeking Odisha’s support will first have to qualify under the Centre’s Semicon 2.0 programme.

Rather than making large silicon fabrication plants the centrepiece of its strategy, Odisha is positioning itself in segments that require smaller investments but form important links in the semiconductor supply chain.

The state is seeking at least three additional OSAT — outsourced semiconductor assembly and test — and ATMP, or assembly, testing, marking and packaging, players. It is also pursuing PCB manufacturers and companies involved in materials such as gallium nitride and silicon carbide.

The approach differs from the strategy being pursued by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, which are competing for some of the country’s largest semiconductor investments. Gujarat has attracted major projects including Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fab and Micron’s assembly and testing facility, while Uttar Pradesh is also offering fiscal and infrastructure incentives to semiconductor and packaging companies.

Odisha is instead focusing on compound semiconductors, including silicon carbide and gallium nitride, advanced packaging, PCBs and other specialised manufacturing.

As reported by Moneycontrol, Sharma said the state sees the mid-segment as a potential opportunity, with projects in the range of about Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore. Such companies may not have the global profile of firms such as Micron or Nvidia, he said, but they can address a substantial portion of a market that India currently depends on imports to meet.

The strategy also covers applications where demand is expected to expand, including electric vehicles, defence and power electronics. Projects such as SiCSem and 3D Glass Solutions fit into this broader direction.

Odisha currently has six semiconductor projects with a combined investment of Rs 14,795 crore, according to the state government.

The projects are RIR Power Electronics, SiCSem, Silelectric Semiconductor Manufacturing, Heterogenous Integration Packaging Solutions, Sancode Semi and ASP Semicon.

RIR Power Electronics is already operational, while the remaining projects are at different stages of construction and development.

The state expects its first phase of semiconductor investments under Semicon 1.0 to be more or less complete. However, the final tranche of applications that has been shortlisted and subjected to presentations and evaluations is still being processed.

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Odisha expects at least two projects from that round to qualify. These could include an OSAT project and a PCB or similar project.

Odisha is also trying to solve one of the structural problems faced by emerging semiconductor clusters: companies need a network of suppliers and common facilities to operate efficiently, while those suppliers need enough industrial customers to justify setting up locally.

The state has therefore reserved 250 acres within its wider industrial ecosystem for a dedicated multi-unit semiconductor SEZ. The land is available and the entire parcel has already been notified as an SEZ.

The planned cluster is intended to provide common infrastructure and bring semiconductor-related businesses closer together rather than allowing individual projects to develop in isolation.

Sharma said Odisha’s experience during the first phase showed that a viable semiconductor ecosystem requires interdependence between companies and shared facilities. Specialised chemicals, semiconductor-grade gases, dependable power and testing infrastructure are among the requirements.

The state has already opened discussions with major industrial gas suppliers, including Linde, INOX and Air Liquide. However, suppliers face a familiar chicken-and-egg problem: they need a sufficiently large customer base before establishing local operations.

Odisha is therefore attempting to create the industrial base first and attract the ancillary ecosystem around it.

Location is another consideration in the state’s semiconductor planning. Sharma said facilities need to be close to cities, airports and higher educational institutions because semiconductor operations require skilled personnel and involve frequent visits by inspectors and technical support teams.

The state is using factory layouts and benchmarking work carried out with the assistance of Engineers India Limited to determine how much land different facilities require before allocating plots.

The broader objective is to create a cluster in which the principal manufacturing units generate enough demand for ancillary suppliers, testing facilities and other specialised services to become commercially viable.

The Union Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0 in July with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore. The programme expands beyond semiconductor fabs and packaging to cover equipment, materials, gases and other components of the semiconductor supply chain.

For Odisha, the policy shift provides an opportunity to pursue parts of the industry that sit between large-scale fabrication and downstream electronics manufacturing.

The state is now trying to use its revised 35% subsidy, dedicated 250-acre SEZ and planned common infrastructure to build a broader manufacturing ecosystem rather than compete directly for the most capital-intensive silicon fabs.

Sharma said Odisha’s assessment is that a direct race for large fabs may not necessarily work for the state, whereas specialised and mid-sized semiconductor businesses could provide a more realistic route into the industry.