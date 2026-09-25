Odisha Mineral Collections Hit Rs 3.05 Lakh Cr Over Decade; ₹17,700 Cr Recovered in Fines

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Bhubaneswar: Buoyed by steep fiscal gains and sustained regulatory recoveries, Odisha’s mineral receipts crossed Rs 3.05 lakh crore over the ten-year period between 2016–17 and 2025–26, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena stated in the state Assembly on Thursday.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the figures presented during legislative proceedings, reflect both an expansion in regular operational earnings and the aggressive pursuit of statutory dues from leaseholders.

The Ten-Year Fiscal Arc

Addressing queries tabled by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) lawmaker Dhruva Charan Sahu, Jena laid out the mineral sector’s performance across the past decade:

Total Mineral Revenue: Aggregated over Rs 3.05 lakh crore when accounting for District Mineral Foundation (DMF) accruals.

Core Non-DMF Inflows: Stood at Rs 2.70 lakh crore.

Direct Mineral Royalties: Contributed Rs 1.27 lakh crore within the core earnings envelope.

Trajectory of Annual Expansion: Core revenue (excluding DMF) climbed from Rs 5,134.90 crore in 2016–17 to Rs 46,710.57 crore in 2025–26. When incorporating DMF contributions, the annual tally advanced from Rs 7,328.53 crore to Rs 51,127.10 crore across the same timeline.

Peak Fiscal Year: Collections reached an all-time decadal high during 2021–22, yielding Rs 49,859.12 crore in core mining revenue.

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Mid-Year Momentum in 2026–27

Revenue realization has retained strong pace into the current financial year. Up to September 15 of fiscal 2026–27, total collections reached Rs 23,769.41 crore. This includes Rs 21,586.19 crore generated in core mineral receipts alongside an additional Rs 2,183.22 crore accrued under the DMF.

Clarifying federal-state financial channels in response to a separate inquiry by BJD legislator and former minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Jena explained that Odisha has no pending royalty claims to recover from the Union Government. Because royalty payments are assessed and collected by the state administration straight from leaseholders, no intermediary balances remain lodged with the Centre.

Supreme Court Mandates and Penalty Collections

A major focus of the ministry’s disclosure centered on enforcement actions triggered by the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on August 2, 2017. In the wake of that ruling, the state raised Rs 20,417.64 crore in statutory compensation demands against iron ore and manganese mining entities:

Environmental and Forest Violations: Formed the largest component at Rs 18,169.14 crore for clearance breaches.

Operational Deviations: Accounted for Rs 1,890.83 crore concerning breaches of sanctioned mining plans and Consent to Operate conditions.

Undisposed Minerals: Attracted Rs 357.67 crore in raised demands.

To date, authorities have recovered Rs 17,701.23 crore—inclusive of accumulated interest—leaving an unsettled balance of Rs 2,695.26 crore. Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed office in the state, recovery teams have clawed back Rs 46.89 crore from the remaining arrears.

To realize the residual amounts, Jena confirmed that formal certificate cases against non-compliant leaseholders remain actively pursued by designated certificate officers under the Odisha Public Demands Recovery Act.