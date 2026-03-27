Odisha Liquor Price Hike: How the 2026 Excise Policy & Global Crisis Will Drive Up Costs

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India’s liquor and beer industry is under real margin pressure right now, with rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia driving input costs through the roof. Key players—grouped under the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) and the Brewers Association of India (BAI)—have taken the unusual step of formally asking state governments to approve a 12% to 15% price hike for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer.

The main reason for this push? Escalating input costs. Since late February, when the conflict heated up, prices for things like plastic packaging—caps, PET resins—have shot up as much as 40%. Glass bottle prices are up around 20%, and paper cartons? Almost double. The situation’s also made it tougher and pricier to get aluminum and commercial LNG, which makes the whole production process even more strained.

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Industry leaders are warning that if they can’t pass these higher costs onto customers, we’ll start seeing supply rationing. Liquor pricing is set by each individual state—so manufacturers might end up prioritizing places like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa, where price rules leave them some wiggle room. But in states tied to rigid yearly contracts, companies are now actively seeking permission for mid-year price hikes to safeguard the sector’s long-term future.

Odisha just rolled out a new excise policy that’ll be in place for the next three years, starting April 1, 2026. There are new changes here that’ll further drive up costs in the state. First, a 0.5% “De-Addiction Cess” on the excise duty, plus they are increasing the ad valorem tax on Indian Made Foreign Liquor—stuff like whisky, gin, and vodka—from 55% to 65%. On top of that, license fees will climb by 10% to 20% every year. The state’s also switching to a Minimum Guaranteed Excise Revenue model, which means shops now have to bring in a minimum amount of tax revenue instead of paying on volumes of bottles they sell.

Now, add in the liquor industry’s push for a 12% to 15% price hike because of the West Asia crisis, and things will really start to pile up. All these changes together mean prices are going to go up. If you’re buying liquor or beer in Odisha, expect to pay more—manufacturers and retailers are likely to pass these extra costs straight to you.