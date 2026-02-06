Odisha Iron Ore Sales: 100,000 Tonnes Sold as Market Awaits Major OMC Auctions

Advertisement

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha iron ore market remains highly active as the state transitions into February. Following the massive 1.4 lakh tonne booking last week, fresh auction results indicate that approximately 100,000 tonnes (1 lakh tonnes) of iron ore have been successfully sold in the latest market rounds.

Sales Breakdown & Origin

The recent sales of roughly 1 lakh tonnes were driven by a mix of medium-to-high-grade fines and lumps.

Primary Source: A significant portion of this volume originated from merchant mines in the Keonjhar and Sundargarh belts , which continue to be the backbone of Odisha’s mineral output.

Buyer Profile: Secondary steel makers and pellet manufacturers were the primary takers, aiming to replenish stocks following the depletion of high-grade reserves reported in late 2025.

Pricing and Market Sentiment

Despite the high frequency of auctions, prices have shown a slight upward bias rather than cooling down.

Price Movement: The Odisha Iron Ore Fines Index (Fe 62%) remained stable to firm, with some reports indicating a week-on-week rise of nearly ₹100–200/tonne due to dispatch-related bottlenecks.

Market Wait: The industry is now closely watching the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), as the market typically awaits their large-scale auction results to set the pricing benchmark for the rest of February.

This flurry of sales comes at a time when the Ministry of Mines is tightening the window for winners of auctioned mines to begin dispatches.

The 2-Year Rule: Under Section 4A (4) of the MMDR Act, preferred bidders have exactly two years to operationalize mines. Failure to meet this is now under strict scrutiny, especially following the recent Odisha High Court warning regarding the ₹4,000 crore revenue loss from underperforming leases.

Strategic Outlook: February 3rd and Beyond

The sale of these 100,000 tonnes serves as a “pre-game” to the critical February 3, 2026 deadline, where bids for 12 major virgin mineral blocks are expected to be finalized. These include high-potential sites like Alaghat West and Thakurani-A1, which are vital for the state’s goal of reaching 130 MTPA steel capacity by 2030.