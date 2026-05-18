Odisha Investors Get a Boost as SEBI Sets Up Bhubaneswar Office

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will soon expand its regulatory footprint by opening a brand-new branch office in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey made it official. They want to reach more investors and have a hands-on presence in Odisha, not just sit in the big cities.

Pandey explained the decision comes from Odisha’s booming interest in stock markets and mutual funds. People in the state are getting smarter about money, and retail investors are popping up everywhere. With all this growth, SEBI figured it was time to get closer to these emerging markets and help out where it mattered.

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The upcoming Bhubaneswar branch will serve as a vital hub for local market participants. It will provide regional investors with direct access to crucial services, assist in the resolution of investor grievances, and actively promote awareness regarding safe investment practices. It fits right into SEBI’s bigger plan to spread its operations beyond the metros and support these new financial hotspots.

SEBI’s also planning to team up with local institutions, so this branch won’t operate in isolation. They’ll zero in on investor education, hold workshops, and amp up financial literacy all over the region. It’s about keeping people informed, helping them build good investing habits, and making sure Odisha’s investors get the attention they deserve.