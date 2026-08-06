Odisha gold price rises by Rs 2,890 on August 6, 2026; check today’s gold, silver rate

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 2,890 for 24 carats and Rs 2,650 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,49,730 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,37,650 per 10 grams on Thursday.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,12,300 in the last 24 hours in India, increased by Rs 2,170.

On August 6, 2026, the cost of gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,49,730 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,37,650 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,49,860 1,37,400 Mumbai 1,49,730 1,37,650 Chennai 1,49,730 1,37,650 Kolkata 1,49,730 1,37,650 Hyderabad 1,49,730 1,37,650 Bangalore 1,49,730 1,37,650 Bhubaneswar 1,49,730 1,37,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,40,000 on August 6, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has remained constant at Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram today.