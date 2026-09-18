Odisha Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Rates Fall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar witnessed a decline today compared to the previous day’s rates.

Petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar, down from ₹110.49 yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel is available at ₹100.68 per litre, compared to ₹102.15 yesterday. The 10-day price range for diesel has remained between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

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In Cuttack, petrol is being sold at ₹109.33 per litre, down from ₹110.49 a day earlier. Over the last 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹101.02 per litre, compared to ₹102.15 yesterday. The 10-day price range for diesel stands at ₹100.68 to ₹102.15 per litre.

The latest fuel prices reflect a decline in both petrol and diesel rates in the two major Odisha cities.