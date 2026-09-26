Odisha Fuel Prices: Petrol, Diesel Rates Vary in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices showed mixed movement in Odisha’s major cities on Saturday, September 26, with petrol and diesel rates declining in Bhubaneswar while remaining unchanged in Cuttack.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, down from ₹110.49 per litre a day earlier. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in Bhubaneswar is priced at ₹100.68 per litre, compared with ₹102.15 per litre yesterday. The 10-day price range for diesel has been ₹100.68 to ₹102.15 per litre.

Meanwhile, Cuttack recorded no change in fuel prices. Petrol is selling at ₹109.20 per litre, with prices over the past 10 days ranging from ₹109.06 to ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹100.90 per litre, unchanged from the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.77 and ₹102.15 per litre.

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