Odisha Fast-Tracks Land Handover for $11.5 Billion Adani-IRH Project

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Odisha has handed over land documents for a proposed ₹1.08 lakh crore ($11.5 billion) aluminium project involving Adani Enterprises and Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH), completing the process within 67 days of signing the investment agreement.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over the documents on September 9 in the presence of India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal as reported by Business Standard. The land covers around 7,000 acres, with 4,000 acres in Sundargarh and 3,000 acres in Rayagada.

The two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government on July 2. Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the state industries department, said the quick turnaround demonstrated the government’s focus on speeding up project execution.

The proposed venture will be a 50:50 partnership between Adani Group and IRH, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC). It has been described as India’s largest foreign direct investment proposal in mining and metallurgy and the biggest such proposal in Odisha.

The development will be built in two phases, with ₹66,000 crore planned for the first and ₹42,000 crore for the second. The facilities will cover the aluminium production chain, including a 4 million tonnes per annum alumina refinery in Rayagada, a 2 mtpa smelter and 4,000 MW captive power plant in Sundargarh, and a 1 mtpa downstream manufacturing park. The power facility will include 400 MW of green power capacity.

The refinery’s location in Rayagada will place it closer to bauxite sources, while the smelter and power plant will be based near the industrial facilities planned in Sundargarh.

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IHC investment plans widen

The aluminium project is now part of a much broader investment pipeline involving Adani Group and IHC. The companies have proposed 14 projects in Odisha with a combined investment of ₹2.1 trillion ($22 billion), if the state government maintains the same pace of doing business and project facilitation, according to Hemant Sharma, which could potentially generate nearly 189,700 direct and on-site jobs.

As reported by Business Standard, The proposals span mining and metals, critical minerals, shipbuilding, renewable-energy equipment, food processing, healthcare, petrochemicals and data centres.

Among the larger projects are a ₹50,000 crore hyperscale AI data-centre hub at Naraj in Cuttack, a ₹40,000 crore coal-to-chemicals complex at Bedabahal, and a ₹25,000 crore iron-ore beneficiation, slurry and pellet chain.

The investment plan also includes a ₹25,000 crore renewable-energy storage and equipment manufacturing platform, a ₹20,000 crore shipbuilding, ship-repair and green ship-recycling cluster, and a ₹15,000 crore integrated sports, wellness and sustainable city.

Other proposals include a ₹10,000 crore petrochemical downstream and packaging park, a ₹5,000 crore Adani-UAE Industrial Park and SEZ at Dhamra, and a ₹5,000 crore rare-earth and critical-minerals corridor in Odisha.

IHC has a market capitalisation of about $233 billion and more than 1,300 subsidiaries across sectors including technology, infrastructure, financial services and consumer businesses. Its group company IRH operates a global mine-to-market platform with interests across the mining value chain.