Odisha Cabinet Approves ₹124 Crore Spinning Unit by Shree Ambica Cotspin in Balangir

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The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, gave the green light for a modern spinning unit in Balangir district. The project’s price tag sits at ₹124 crore and it’ll be built by Shree Ambica Cotspin Pvt Ltd, a homegrown Odisha company with more than 27 years of experience in the field. This initiative is specifically designed to strengthen the economic landscape of the KBK (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput) region—an area that’s struggled for years—by driving industrial growth and making better use of local resources.

This new facility focuses entirely on closing a big gap in Odisha’s textile industry. Cotton farming has picked up momentum across several districts, but with hardly any downstream processing in the state, farmers have had to ship their cotton out just to have it turned into yarn. Chief Secretary Anu Garg points out that the spinning unit will finally allow the process to move from cotton ginning right through to yarn production, keeping a lot more of that value inside Odisha and supporting a “farm-to-fabric” push.

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Around 300 people will get direct employment, and the project is set to open up plenty of indirect jobs in things like logistics, maintenance, packaging, and trade. The factory will produce high-quality yarn for Western Odisha’s domestic and industrial markets, which means local weavers and garment makers won’t need to pay as much for transportation and will get a supply chain that actually works for them.

Officials and industry folks think this spinning unit will lay the foundation for a full-fledged textile cluster in the region. The hope is that this investment kicks off a wave of activity, attracting more money to weaving, fabric processing, and supporting industries. The Majhi government wants to close the gap between regions, help people learn new skills, and give Odisha’s industrial output and exports a real boost by bringing manufacturing where it’s needed most.