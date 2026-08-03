Odisha Awards NIS Management ₹7.93 Crore Project to Train 1,200 Youths Over 24 Months

Advertisement

NIS Management Ltd has won a ₹7.93 crore skill development project in Odisha under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). The proiect is sanctioned by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) where the company will train 1,200 youths over a 24-month period.

The project is aimed at imparting industry-relevant skills to 1,200 beneficiaries during the two-year implementation period. Valued at ₹7.93 crore, the assignment will be executed over 24 months as part of the approved scope of work.

Advertisement

In its regulatory disclosure, NIS Management said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity in the ordinary course of business. The company also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the award.

The company said the order strengthens its presence in the skill development sector while supporting workforce training initiatives in Odisha.