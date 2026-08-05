Odisha Awards ₹160 Crore Road Project to Dilip Buildcon for Six-Lane Diversion Road

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Dilip Buildcon Ltd has secured a road infrastructure contract worth ₹160.20 crore in Odisha after receiving a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Ltd (OB&CC) for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in Sundargarh district.

The contract covers the construction of a six-lane diversion road, along with service roads, stretching from kilometre 4.700 to kilometre 11.500 of the Duduka–Gopalpur–Toparia Road. The project will be executed under the EPC model and is scheduled for completion within 18 months. The contract value of ₹160.20 crore is exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST).



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The award follows Dilip Buildcon’s earlier announcement in March that it had emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for the project. With the formal issuance of the LoA, the company has now secured the contract from the state-owned infrastructure agency responsible for bridge and related construction works in Odisha.

In its regulatory disclosure, the company stated that the awarding authority is a domestic entity and clarified that neither its promoters, promoter group nor any group company has any financial interest in OB&CC. It also said the contract does not fall under the category of a related-party transaction.