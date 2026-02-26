Odisha Approves ₹44,241 Crore Investment for 10 Projects: Focus on Green Energy & Semiconductors

Advertisement

In a significant move to accelerate industrial growth and modernise the state’s economy, the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved 10 major investment proposals worth ₹44,241.97 crore. The approvals were granted during the 44th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) held on February 25, 2026. These projects are expected to generate approximately 8,765 employment opportunities across eight districts, including Khordha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, and Deogarh.

A major portion of the investment is dedicated to the renewable energy sector, specifically focused on pumped-storage hydropower projects to enhance grid stability. Key approvals include:

Adani Hydro Energy Twelve Limited: ₹9,731.47 crore for a project in Nayagarh.

Sangamam CD Hydro Consortium: ₹9,000 crore in Koraput.

Greenko OR01 IREP Private Limited: ₹7,506.94 crore in Kalahandi.

Jindal Green PSP Two Private Limited: ₹3,711.56 crore in Deogarh.

The state also marked a strategic shift toward high-tech manufacturing and semiconductors. ASP Semicon Private Limited will establish a semiconductor memory chip module plant in Khordha with an investment of ₹4,620 crore, which alone is expected to create 2,500 jobs. Additionally, Magnova Private Limited will invest ₹1,050 crore in Khordha for a high-performance magnet manufacturing facility, while Bharat Forge Limited has committed ₹3,000 crore for an automotive, aerospace, and defence components unit in Dhenkanal.

In the infrastructure and core sectors, the government cleared two large cement projects: NCL Industries Limited in Koraput and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd in Malkangiri, each involving an investment of ₹2,000 crore. Furthermore, Shreetech Data Limited-CLS will invest ₹1,622 crore to set up a cable landing station in Puri, aimed at boosting digital connectivity and positioning Odisha as a strategic data gateway on the eastern coast.

Chief Minister Majhi emphasised that these approvals are part of the “Samruddha Odisha by 2036” vision, focusing on transitioning from traditional industries to technology-driven sunrise sectors. He underscored a three-pronged action plan to ensure timely implementation, which includes proactive investor outreach, streamlined clearance systems through strict Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and empowering field-level authorities to resolve bottlenecks and reduce project turnaround times.