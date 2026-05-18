Oben Rorr Evo receives over 25,000 bookings in just 15 days of launch in India

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Oben Electric recently introduced the new Oben Rorr Evo electric motorcycle in India at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The company has claimed that they have received a more than 25,000 bookings within just 15 days for the Rorr Evo in the Indian market. Buyers also book the Oben Rorr Evo for a token payment Rs 777/- across the country.

The electric motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) in the country. However, this introductory price will be offered only to the first 10,000 customers. The company further stated that payment portal has gone live on Oben’s website for the buyers. The deliveries of the electric motorcycle is set to commence from June 2026.

Oben Electric has 150+ showrooms and dedicated service centres (Oben Care) across 100+ cities in 18+ states in our market.

Oben Rorr Evo is offered in four colour options namely Pulse Red, Neutron Blue, Magnetic Black, and Photon White.

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It sports a naked streetfighter design. The pure EV brand claims that the Oben Rorr Evo is the first motorcycle to feature a 10 litres of storage capacity that can be used for to store charger, water bottle, rain jacket, and then some. It also gets a tank Pod, and a dual USB charging ports.

The electric motorcycle comes with the longest single-piece seat of 680mm in its segment. The Oben Rorr Evo has a height of 780mm.

Upfront, the Rorr Evo gets a projector headlamp with a signature front position lamp. Some of the notable design highlights include Sculpted body panels, premium detailing, and a well-balanced silhouette. Oben has introduced a new AI ride mode in the form of SmartIQ for analysing riding patterns in real time and optimising power delivery accordingly to extend range by up to 15 percent.

Oben Rorr Evo is powered by a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack which is believed to offer 50 percent higher heat resistance and 2 times lifecycle compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The battery comes in a high-strength aluminium casing with a standard warranty of 8 years. The power is supplied by a IP68-rated 9 kW electric motor which has been designed, developed, and manufactured in-house by Oben Electric. It returns an IDC range of 180 km on a full charge.

Also Read: Honda to Launch New Compact SUV for India in 2028