NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang praises PM Modi, calls him ‘an incredible student’

By Pratyay
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is on his three day visit to USA. Today, the Indian Prime Minister attended a roundtable meeting of prominent CEOs of Tech Companies in New York.  Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who met PM Modi in the conference was quite impressed by the latter and called him ‘an incredible student’. PM Modi’s inquisitiveness in learning and exploring the latest technology fascinated the NVIDIA CEO.

Speaking about the meeting Jensen Huang said, “I have enjoyed so many meetings with Prime Minister. He is such an incredible student and every time I see him, he wants to learn about technology, Artificial Intelligence, the potential and opportunity for India, the impact on Indian society & industry”.

The NVIDIA CEO also mentioned that the moment belonged to India and his company wished to partner with the former on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“India is also home of some of the world’s greatest computer scientists. So, this is great opportunity. Artificial Intelligence is also a new industry, a new manufacturing industry that is very important. So, I am looking forward to partnering with India in a very deep way to make that possible…This is India’s moment, you have to seize the opportunity,” added Jensen.

The roundtable meeting of prominent CEOs from companies like Google, Adobe, IBM, AMD, NVIDIA was hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in New York.

