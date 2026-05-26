NTPC Eyes Odisha and 3 Other States for Nuclear Plants

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NTPC, has started on-the-ground site selection in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh for new nuclear power projects. The company revealed this move in its latest earnings presentation. NTPC wants to build 30 GW of nuclear capacity over the long term, covering at least 14 states and will demand investments in the range of several lakh crore rupees. It’s aimed at helping India reach its national target: 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

They’ve already picked out potential sites in several states, with the first wave of site assessments underway in these four primary locations. Experts say starting projects in coastal states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha gives NTPC a crucial edge. Nuclear plants need steady, heavy water supplies for cooling and other operations, so being near the ocean guarantees reliable access to water.

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On the regulatory front, NTPC plans to submit its first detailed nuclear project feasibility study to the Department of Atomic Energy soon, aiming to secure central approval. As this happens, they’re also examining project possibilities in two other states, though the names are still under wraps. Meanwhile, NTPC just set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary—NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL)—in fiscal year 2025, which is dedicated to the development and deployment of advanced nuclear technology.

The company, along with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in a 49:51 joint venture, is building a 4X700 MW (totalling 2,800 MW) nuclear power plant in Rajasthan, a project that carries a price tag of about ₹42,000 crore. NTPC started out in 1975 strictly as a thermal power company. Now, it operates the country’s most diversified power portfolio. Across the group, installed capacity stands at 90,667.8 MW—spanning coal, gas, hydro, solar, and now, an expanding foothold in nuclear energy.