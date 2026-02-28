NSE CEO: Listing in India Costs 90% Less Than US Markets

In a significant statement reflecting India’s growing dominance in the global financial landscape, Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has asserted that India has become the most cost-effective destination for companies to go public.
Chauhan highlighted that the cost of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing in India is now the lowest globally, providing a massive competitive advantage to both large corporations and small-scale enterprises.
India vs. The West: A Massive Cost Disparity
Chauhan provided a stark comparison between the Indian capital markets and developed economies like the United States. He noted that in markets such as the U.S., the total cost associated with a public listing can range between $20 million and $30 million (approx. ₹165 crore to ₹250 crore). Such high entry barriers often make public fundraising economically unviable for smaller firms looking to raise modest sums.
In contrast, the Indian ecosystem—driven by regulatory reforms and digital efficiency—allows companies to raise capital at a fraction of that cost. For smaller issues in India, the overall expense of listing is estimated to be just 5% to 10% of the total capital raised.
A key highlight of Chauhan’s address was the inclusivity of the Indian markets, particularly the success of the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) platform. While several international markets, including London’s AIM and various Japanese exchanges, have struggled to maintain momentum for their SME segments, India’s platform has flourished.
“India is a very unique market which, through government policies and SEBI regulations, is promoting small companies,” Chauhan told ANI. He emphasized that the NSE is equipped to handle listings across a vast spectrum: “If you want to raise one crore, NSE will raise it for you. If you want to raise one lakh crore, NSE will also raise it for you.”
This low-cost environment hasn’t happened by accident. Chauhan credited the development of a specialized ecosystem consisting of a new generation of merchant bankers, legal advisors, and compliance professionals who focus specifically on SME listings. This infrastructure, combined with robust support from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has significantly reduced entry barriers while maintaining high governance standards.
Reflecting on the exchange’s journey, Chauhan pointed out that when the NSE began, India’s total market capitalization was a mere ₹3.8 lakh crore. Today, that figure has exploded to approximately ₹470 lakh crore, representing a dramatic expansion in national wealth and investor participation.
“One-third of India’s wealth today is represented on the NSE,” he remarked, positioning the exchange as a critical enabler for India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.
NSE’s Own IPO and New Segments:
Beyond IPO costs, Chauhan touched upon the NSE’s own highly anticipated public listing. He confirmed that the NSE IPO will be a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), as the exchange is already profitable enough to fund its growth and does not require fresh capital.
Looking ahead, the NSE is planning to diversify its technological expertise into new segments, including:
Electricity Futures: Automating and modernizing power trading.
Coal Spot Exchange: Establishing transparent price discovery for energy.
Commodity Markets: Expanding into metals and other essential resources.
With a median investor age of just 32 and growing retail participation from every corner of the country, Chauhan’s vision underscores a shift where the Indian stock market is no longer just for the elite, but a well-functioning utility for every dreamer in the country.