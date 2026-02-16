NSE appoints Rothschild as independent advisor for ₹22,500 crore IPO amid investor scrutiny

Advertisement

The National Stock Exchange of India has appointed Rothschild & Co as an independent advisor to oversee its long-awaited initial public offering, which is expected to be worth around ₹22,500 crore and could value the exchange between ₹4.5 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore. The move marks a significant step towards listing nearly a decade after NSE’s IPO plans were delayed due to regulatory challenges. The proposed listing is expected to be one of India’s largest public offerings, reflecting NSE’s position as the world’s most active derivatives exchange and one of the country’s most profitable financial market institutions, with net profit of ₹12,188 crore in FY2025.

Rothschild will assist NSE in selecting merchant bankers, legal advisors, and other intermediaries, while helping ensure transparency and governance throughout the listing process. The independent advisor will also support the exchange in structuring the offer and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements, according to people familiar with the development.

The IPO is expected to be structured as an offer-for-sale, allowing existing shareholders to sell part of their holdings. Institutional investors including LIC, SBI, Temasek, and other financial institutions are likely to participate in the share sale. The listing is expected to attract strong investor interest given NSE’s dominant market position, strong profitability, and central role in India’s capital markets infrastructure.

The appointment comes as NSE seeks to advance its listing plans following regulatory hurdles that had stalled its IPO for several years. Market participants said the appointment of an independent global advisor is aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring credibility in the IPO process.

Some investors and market observers, however, remain cautious, pointing to the exchange’s past regulatory issues and the structure of the proposed offer-for-sale. Concerns have also been raised regarding valuation and investor participation, although the appointment of Rothschild is widely seen as a positive step towards improving transparency and facilitating the listing process.

NSE remains India’s largest stock exchange by trading activity and plays a critical role in the country’s financial ecosystem. The IPO is expected to be a major milestone for India’s capital markets, potentially setting a benchmark for future listings of market infrastructure institutions.