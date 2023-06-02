Now Vodafone tariff plans start at just Rs. 17, see details here

Vodafone: To give stiff competition to other mobile service providers, Vodafone has unveiled three new low-priced prepaid plans in the telecom sector.

The Company has informed that these plans provide data, calling, and other benefits. These plans, as reported by 91 Mobiles, offer various advantages, such as unlimited night data usage between 12am to 6am, although they do not include SMS benefits for users.

Let’s take a detailed look at all the offerings Vodafone-Idea is providing under its newly launched plans.

Vodafone Rs. 17 tariff plan:

Vodafone-Idea has launched a plan under its voucher listings just at Rs.17. The mobile operator offers unlimited internet data between 12 am to 6 am.

The plan comes with a 1 day validity and includes no other services not even outgoing SMS. Basically, this plan is aimed at users who were missing the unlimited data option plans.

Vodafone Rs 57 plan details:

This is a prepaid voucher and has similar benefits like the above plan but with an extended validity of seven days.

Vodafone on its official website details that this pack will be valid for 168 hours. It is just a mere internet plan.

Notably, to get the benefits of both Rs 17 and Rs 57 plans or other vouchers, users will need to have an active plan.

Vodafone 1,999 plan details:

Vodafone has launched this plan under its prepaid unlimited pack offerings. With this plan, the telco offers unlimited calling, 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day.

After the daily quota, data speed will be reduced to upto 64 Kbps. Additionally, post daily 100 SMS limit, the Company will charge Re 1 per local and Re 1.5 per STD SMS.

The plan offers a validity of 250 days that is around eight months.