November 18: Gold rate decreases by Rs 200 for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: As on 18 November, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,890 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,450. The rate for 24 carat gold (10 grams) as well as 22 carat gold (10 grams) has decreased today.

Change in rates of gold was observed in different metro cities of India today. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,000 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,500.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,750 today. Gold price has increased by Rs 820 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.