Not Tata Nexon, or Hyundai Creta, this Maruti car emerges as best selling car in March

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The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged as the best-selling SUV with a total sales of 21,224 units in the month of March in India. The Maruti compact sedan has managed to beat popular SUVs who holded the title previously such as Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and the Hyundai Creta.

A total of 21,224 units of Maruti Suzuki Dzire were sold during the month, which is higher than the Tata Punch, which secured the second spot with 20,977 units. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon had a sales record of 19,810 units and the Hyundai Creta recorded 17,838 units in March 2026.

With the high sales of 21, 224 units, the Dzire also secured a strong year-on-year growth of 37 per cent. The company sold a total of 15,460 units in March 2025. Meanwhile, the Punch and Nexon registered year-on-year growth of 18 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, while the Creta saw a marginal one per cent decline during the same period.

The Dzire’s performance highlights the continued relevance of the compact sedan segment in a market largely dominated by SUVs. While high-riding vehicles currently account for a significant share of overall passenger vehicle sales, the Dzire continues to attract buyers looking for efficiency, practicality, and value.

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One of the key factors behind the Dzire’s strong sales remains its popularity in the fleet segment. The model remains widely preferred by taxi operators due to its fuel efficiency, low running costs, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s extensive service network. At the same time, it also enjoys consistent demand among private buyers thanks to its spacious rear seat, refined petrol engine, and competitive pricing.

Another advantage for the Dzire is its price positioning. The sedan sits in a relatively affordable bracket compared to most compact and midsize SUVs currently on sale, making it an attractive option for buyers prioritising practicality and lower ownership costs.

Despite the ongoing shift towards SUVs, the Dzire’s performance in March 2026 shows that sedans continue to hold their ground in the Indian market, particularly when backed by strong brand trust, efficiency, and overall value.