Noel Tata appointed as Chairman of Tata Trusts

Mumbai: Noel Tata has been appointed as chairman of Tata group’s philanthropic arm Tata Trusts on Friday following the passing of the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata at the age of 86.

The board of Tata Trusts met on Friday morning and approved the appointment of Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, as the chair of Tata Sons.

Noel Tata is already a trustee of the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Now, he is also the chairman of Tata Trent and and vice chairman of Tata Steel. Now, he has become the chairman of the Tata Trust.

Noel’s appointment is of significance as Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, the holding company of various firms under the Tata brand.

Tata Trusts has diversified into various sectors such as education, healthcare and housing. Tata Trusts was setup by Noel and Ratan’s great grandfather Jamsetji Tata in 1892, years after he founded the Tata group. Noel Tata, the son of Naval H Tata and Simone Tata, is married to Aloo Mistry, linking him to the influential Mistry family.The Mistry family’s Shapoorji Pallonji group also holds a considerable stake in Tata Sons

Tata Sons is 65.9% owned by the trusts, 12.87% by half a dozen Tata Group companies, and 18.4% by the Mistry family.

Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected corporate leaders, took his last breath on October 9 at the age of 86. He built the Tata empire into a global conglomerate that spanned across various types of industries. He was the Chairman of Emeritus of Tata Sons and helmed Tata Trusts

