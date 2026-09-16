No Relief, No Hike: Fuel Rates Unchanged in Bhubaneswar
Get the latest updates on fuel rates in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol remains at ₹108.97 and diesel at ₹100.68.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹108.97 per litre, reflecting a remained unchanged from yesterday’s rate of ₹108.97. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar is ₹100.68 per litre, remaining constant from yesterday’s rate of ₹100.68. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.56 and ₹101.03 per litre.
Today’s petrol price in Cuttack stands at ₹109.33 per litre, with a slight increase from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹109.78 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Cuttack stands at ₹101.02 per litre, with a slight decrease from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹101.46 per litre.
The fuel rates have been increased by 0.13 paise in Cuttack in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 107.76 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per liter