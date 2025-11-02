No change registered in gold price on November 2, 2025
Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat over the last 24 hours. Check to know the specific price details here.
New Delhi: Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat over the last 24 hours.
Gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,23,00 and Rs 1,12,750 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams and 22-carat gold per 10 grams, respectively on November 2, 2025.
Yesterday, gold price was recorded the same as of today.
In Bhubaneswar, the price of the gold metal was recorded at Rs 1,23,000 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs Rs 1,12,750, respectively.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,23,150
|1,12,900
|Mumbai
|1,23,000
|1,12,750
|Chennai
|1,23,380
|1,13,100
|Kolkata
|1,23,000
|1,12,750
|Hyderabad
|1,23,000
|1,12,750
|Bangalore
|1,23,000
|1,12,750
|Bhubaneswar
|1,23,000
|1,12,750
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has also remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 2, silver rate is recorded at Rs 1,52,000 per kilogram in India. On Sunday, silver price in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 1,66,000.