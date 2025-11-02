No change registered in gold price on November 2, 2025

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat over the last 24 hours.

Gold price in India was recorded at Rs 1,23,00 and Rs 1,12,750 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams and 22-carat gold per 10 grams, respectively on November 2, 2025.

Yesterday, gold price was recorded the same as of today.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the gold metal was recorded at Rs 1,23,000 for 24-carat gold (10 grams) while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs Rs 1,12,750, respectively.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,23,150 1,12,900 Mumbai 1,23,000 1,12,750 Chennai 1,23,380 1,13,100 Kolkata 1,23,000 1,12,750 Hyderabad 1,23,000 1,12,750 Bangalore 1,23,000 1,12,750 Bhubaneswar 1,23,000 1,12,750

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has also remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 2, silver rate is recorded at Rs 1,52,000 per kilogram in India. On Sunday, silver price in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 1,66,000.