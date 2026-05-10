No change in Gold prices in India on May 10, 2026, Check rates here

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24 carats and 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,52,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,39,650. On Sunday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded at the same as today. This is the second day the gold price has not seen any changes.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also remained constant for the second day. It has been recorded as Rs 1,52,350 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,650 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,52,500 Rs 1,39,800 Mumbai Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Chennai Rs 1,54,370 Rs 1,41,500 Kolkata Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Bangalore Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,52,350 Rs 1,39,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on Sunday.

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