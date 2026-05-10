No change in Gold prices in India on May 10, 2026, Check rates here
Gold prices in India remained unchanged on May 10, 2026, with 24K and 22K rates holding steady across major cities. Check the latest gold rates here.
New Delhi: The Gold price in India has remained unchanged for 24 carats and 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,52,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,39,650. On Sunday, the Gold Rate in India was recorded at the same as today. This is the second day the gold price has not seen any changes.
In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also remained constant for the second day. It has been recorded as Rs 1,52,350 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,39,650 in the last 24 hours.
The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 1,52,500
|Rs 1,39,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Chennai
|Rs 1,54,370
|Rs 1,41,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Bangalore
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,52,350
|Rs 1,39,650
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,75,000 on Sunday.
Also Read: Diesel And Petrol Price Increase In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Here