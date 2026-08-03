No Change in Gold Prices in India on August 3, 2026; Rates Remain Steady

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has remained constant in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold price continues to remain constant for 24 carats and for 22 carats, recorded at Rs 1,44,220 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams on Saturday.

On August 3, 2026, the cost of gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,44,220 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,32,200 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,44,220 1,32,200 Mumbai 1,44,220 1,32,200 Chennai 1,44,220 1,32,200 Kolkata 1,44,220 1,32,200 Hyderabad 1,44,220 1,32,200 Bangalore 1,44,220 1,32,200 Bhubaneswar 1,44,220 1,32,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India remained constant is recorded at Rs 2,34,900 on August 3, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 100 to Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram today.