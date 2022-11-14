No change in petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar on November 14

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price has remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar on November 14, 2022. It is recorded to be Rs. 103. 19 per litre, which is the same as that of the fuel rate on Sunday. The diesel price was recorded at Rs 94.76 today.

The prices of petrol and diesel has decreased in Cuttack. The price of petrol has decreased from Rs 103.54 to Rs. 103.28. While, the diesel price has decreased from Rs 95.10 to Rs 94.84.

The petrol price in major cities across India have remained constant today. The petrol price on Monday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai. It is noteworthy that, Mumbai has recorded petrol rate at Rs 106.31.

The diesel prices for most cities of the country have remained constant as well. The diesel price in New Delhi is Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.