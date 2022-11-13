No change in fuel prices in Bhubaneswar, check today’s petrol diesel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price has remained constant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. It has been recorded to be Rs. 103. 19 per litre, which is the same as that of the fuel rate on Saturday. The diesel price was recorded at Rs  94.76 today.

The prices of petrol and diesel has decreased in Cuttack, where the historic Baliyatra is underway now. The price of petrol has decreased from Rs 103.73 to Rs. 103.54. While, the diesel price has decreased from Rs 95.25 to Rs 95.10.

The petrol price in major cities across India have shown no changes. Petrol price is Rs 106.03 in Kolkata. The petrol price in New Delhi is constant at Rs 96.72. Meanwhile the petrol price in today Chennai is Rs 102.63. It is noteworthy that, Mumbai has recorded petrol rate at Rs 106.31.

The diesel prices for most cities have remained constant as well. The diesel price in New Delhi is Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.

