No Change in Fuel Prices in Bhubaneswar Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices
Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Today's petrol is ₹108.97 and diesel is ₹100.68 with unchanged rates.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹108.97 per litre, reflecting a remained unchanged from yesterday’s rate of ₹108.97. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar is ₹100.68 per litre, reflecting remained constant from yesterday’s rate of ₹100.68. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.56 and ₹101.03 per litre.
Today’s petrol price in Cuttack stands at ₹108.97 per litre, with slight decrease from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹109.78 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Cuttack stands at ₹100.68 per litre, with slight decrease from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹101.46 per litre.
The fuel rates has been decreased by 0.23 paisa in Cuttack in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 107.76 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per liter