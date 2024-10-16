Nita Ambani pays tribute to Ratan Tata, calls him a ‘great son of India’

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hosted a grand Diwali dinner at the Ambani residence, Antilia, where she paid heartfelt homage to business mogul Ratan Tata. Along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani, their family members, Reliance leadership and thousands of employees also paid tribute to Shri Ratan Tata at the Reliance Industries Annual Diwali dinner.

She described him as a “dear friend” of her father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani and husband Mukesh Ambani. She also called him a mentor to her son, Akash Ambani.

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ annual Diwali dinner, Nita Ambani addressed him as ‘great son of India’ whose loss has filled everyone’s hearts with immense grief.

“Four days ago, we lost a great son of India. The passing of Mr. Ratan Tata filled us all with immense grief. He was a dear friend of my father-in-law, of Mukesh and our family. Also a mentor to Akash. He was a visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for society’s greater good,” she said.

A video of Nita Ambani paying tribute to Ratan Tata went viral on social media. The footage caused widespread sadness. People mourned the loss of the beloved business leader, calling him a “universally loved” icon.

Later, the gathering at the Diwali party paid a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata by observing a minute of silence, honoring his remarkable legacy that has left a lasting impact on India.

The iconic industrialist and the former Tata Group chairman died on October 9 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86 when he took his last breath. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, which is considered as the nation’s second-highest civilian honor.

Following his passing, the Tata Trusts appointed Noel Naval Tata as its new chairman.

