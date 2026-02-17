Nissan Gravite MPV launching today: Design, features, Expected price

Advertisement

Nissan is gearing up to launch the new seven-seat model -Gravite MPV in India today, February 17. As the new Gravite MPV is built on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF-A+ platform, it has similar looks as the facelifted Renault Triber but with specific Nissan style elements in the fray.

Nissan Gravite MPV Design Exterior and Interior

The Nissan Gravite sports a honeycomb-pattern grille that features the bold “Gravite” lettering and sleek LED DRLs connected by a chrome strip. It is also equipped with C-shaped surrounds for the fog lamps. At the rear, the MPVs feature a redesigned bumper and C-shaped surrounds for the fog lamps. Meanwhile, the new Gravite also runs on Alloy wheels.

Though, the interior of the new Nissan Gravite has not been revealed officially. The MPVs is expected to come with a new colour scheme and noticeable changes in upholstery design. The seating arrangements will remain same including sliding and reclining second row and foldable rear seats that allows owners to expand the space.

Nissan Gravite MPV Features

The new Gravite MPV is expected to be borrow the features of the Triber. The new Gravite MPV is speculated to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and connected car technology.

The other features might be a 7-inch digital driver’s display, rear AC vents, push-button start, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and manual air conditioning. Some of these features might be available only in higher trims.

Nissan Gravite MPV: Engine Specs

The new Gravite is expected to be powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a manual gearbox or an AMT option.

Nissan Gravite MPV: Expected Price

The new Gravite is expected to be priced around Rs 6-7 lakh-Rs 13-14 (ex-showroom).