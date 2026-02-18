Nissan Gravite MPV launched at Rs 5.65 lakh, mileage revealed

Advertisement

Nissan has launched the Renault Triber-based MPV, the Gravite in India at ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 5.65 lak. This means the Gravite is the most affordable seven-seater MPV in India. The Nissan Gravite is available in a single engine option of 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The company has also revealed the claimed fuel efficiency figures of the GRavite MPV.

Advertisement

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine of Nissan Gravite comes paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. The manual variants are claimed to deliver a mileage of 19.3kmpl, while the AMT versions offer a slightly higher claimed efficiency of 19.6kmpl.

The new MPV is available in five variants and five exterior colour options. The trims offered are named as Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Le Pac. Meanwhile the shades are named as Forest Green, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver, and Snow White.