Nissan Gravite CNG with two CNG cylinders technology launched in India

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Nissan has officially launched a CNG option for the Gravite sub-four-metre MPV in India on Monday. The company has introduced the CNG option kit as a dealer-level retrofitment, with the an introductory price of Rs. 83,000 (over the price of the variant chosen).

Cutomers can buy the kit starting from May 4, 2026, in 60 cities, across 16 states, through Nissan’s authorised dealer network.

The Nissan Gravite CNG is the first of it’s kind MPV to feature a twin-CNG cylinder technology. It is equipped with a two CNG cylinders with a capacity of 25 litres (water equivalent) each. Nissan offers a three-year/1 lakh km warranty.

The system also features a fuel filling point under the fuel lid, thus offering a factory-finish integration.

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Nissan Gravite CNG

Due to the nature of the retrofitment, the Gravite CNG continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while an AMT unit is available as an option, in both, petrol and CNG forms.

With the current setup, the Gravite CNG features two CNG cylinders aligned one above the other in the boot, leaving negligible bootspace. This offering though, is likely to be an intermediate arrangement. Renault is currently working on an underbody CNG tank design, and although unconfirmed, it only makes sense for this technology to trickle down to the Gravite. That said, since this technology will arrive with the debut of the new-gen Triber, the launch might still be some time away.

. The kit has been developed, manufactured and quality assured by Motozen and carries ICAT approval for certified safety and reliability. Technical highlights include a Sequential BS6.2 compliant system, heavy-duty cylinders with 8.1mm wall thickness for durability and Dynamic Advancer Technology optimised specifically for the Gravite’s engine.

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