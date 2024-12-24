Nissan and Honda sign MOU to start merger discussions: To form world’s third-largest carmaker

Japanese auto majors Honda Motor Company and Nissan Motor Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to start merger discussions. According to the pact, the two companies will engage in a discussions and considerations toward a business integration. If the discussion becomes a success then a joint holding company will be formed. The new joint company is expected to be the world’s third-largest carmaker in terms of volume.

Both Nissan and Honda will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of the joint holding company. Additionally, the companies plan to continue co-existing and developing the brands held by Honda and Nissan equally.

The areas of collaboration between the two companies include standardisation of vehicle platforms, optimisation of manufacturing systems and facilities, operational efficiency improvements, and integration of R&D, purchasing and sales finance functions.

Performance of Honda and Nissan



Honda Cars India currently sales Amaze compact sedan, City mid-size sedan and Elevate mid-size SUV. In the domestic market, Honda sold 85,609 units in FY22, 91,418 units in FY23 and 86,584 units in FY24. This has affected the company’s market share price that has continuously fallen from 2.8% in FY22 to 2.4% in FY23 to 2.1% in FY24.

Nissan Motor India’s performance is more miserable. It sells only the Magnite compact SUV and the X-Trail premium SUV in India. It sold merely 37,678 units in FY22, 33,611 units in FY23 and 30,146 units in FY24. The market share has declined to 1.2% in FY22, 0.9% in FY23 and 0.7% in FY24.

Though the domestic market sale have been weak, the carmakers witnessed strong exports.

Honda exported 19,323 units in FY22, 22,710 units in FY23 and 37,589 units in FY24 with an export market share of 3.3% in FY22, 3.4% in FY23 and 5.6% in FY24. Meanwhile, Nissan shipped 39,005 units in FY22, 60,637 units in FY23 and 42,989 units in FY24 with an export market share of 6.7% in FY22, 9.2% in FY23 and 6.4% in FY24.

Honda has announced that it will launch three new models, including the Elevate-based EV, in India in FY27. Nissan plans to launch a 5-seater SUV, a 7-seater SUV and an affordable EV by the end of FY26.

