Nifty closes 77 points higher at 23,140, Sensex gains 315 points on value buying after sell-off

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): The domestic equity markets closed higher on Friday with benchmark indices recovering from the previous session’s sharp sell-off as selective value buying supported sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,140.50, gaining 77.40 points or 0.34 per cent, while the BSE Sensex closed at 73,895.74, up 315.20 points or 0.43 per cent.

Market participants, however, remained cautious as crude prices continued to stay elevated, US Treasury yields remained above 5 per cent, and foreign investors continued to sell Indian equities.

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said the market’s recovery was measured following Thursday’s sharp decline.

“Indian equities attempted a measured recovery today after Thursday’s sharp sell-off. The rebound has been driven more by easing crude prices and selective value buying than by a broad improvement in risk appetite,” Kasat said.

Brent crude oil prices declined 1.38 per cent to USD 105 per barrel at the time of reporting, still elevated from the average price.

The divergence between large-cap stocks and weaker mid- and small-cap stocks also indicated that investors continued to remain selective, Kasat said.

On the sectoral front, most NSE indices ended higher. Nifty Auto gained 0.84 per cent, while Nifty FMCG rose 0.26 per cent. Nifty Metal also gained 0.28 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank increased 0.13 per cent, and Nifty Private Bank advanced 0.26 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty IT declined 0.28 per cent, Nifty Media fell 0.23 per cent, Nifty Pharma declined 0.21 per cent, and the Nifty Oil & Gas index slipped 0.23 per cent.

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Kasat said the sustainability of the market recovery would depend on crude prices stabilising, global yields cooling and selling pressure from foreign investors moderating.

“Until then, volatility is likely to remain elevated,” he said.

In the commodities market, gold prices rose 0.42 per cent to Rs 1,51,336 per 10 grams for 24 karats, while silver prices gained 1.09 per cent to Rs 2,36,022 per kg at the time of reporting.

Asian markets ended mixed on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.22 per cent to close at 66,320, while Singapore’s Straits Times index rose 0.49 per cent to close at 5,711. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.21 per cent to close at 24,465. Markets in Taiwan and South Korea remained closed for a holiday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said volatile crude and bond yields at elevated levels kept the market recovery capped.

“Concerns over inflation, foreign fund outflows and pressure on EM currencies remained intact. Selective bargain hunting after the recent pullback helped the market retain a positive bias, though gains remained confined to a narrow trading range”.

Going ahead, the market’s direction is expected to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil, global bond yields and foreign investor flows, with volatility likely to remain elevated until these macro pressures ease.

(Source: ANI)