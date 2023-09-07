Nifty at 19,580, Sensex drops 155 points to open at 65,720

The BSE benchmark Sensex was 0.13% down at 65,791.21, while Nifty 50 was trading 34.60 points lower at 19576.45.

New Delhi: Indian stock indices opened lower today that is on Thursday. The BSE benchmark Sensex was 0.13% down at 65,791.21, while Nifty 50 was trading 34.60 points lower at 19576.45.

The broader markets opened largely in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent each. Sectorally, Bank Nifty opened in red, while Media, Pharma, and PSU Bank stocks were in green.

The top gainers on the Nifty were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, L&T, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

