Next generation of Bajaj Chetak spotted while testing in India, know details

The next generation of Bajaj Chetak has been spotted in India and the updated model will offer some upgrades, mentioned a leak by gaadiwaadi. The new generation is expected to launch anytime soon in the country. The company launched the latest 35 Series in December last year.

The spy shots of the new generation might launch in India next year. The new model will offer updated LED tail lamp along with brake light and turn indicators which are integrated into a single unit. There is a revised position for the number plate along with a new tyre hugger.

It is expected that the side panels might offers some changes but those were hidden under the camouflage. The other major change that is seen in the leaked image is the presence of flat seat that does not get any hump. The indicators have been repositioned on the handlebar area while the LED headlight seems familiar.

The unit which was spotted while testing had the instrument cluster in a new shape. The unit also missed keyless start-stop system and this meant that the unit will be a mid-spec variant of Chetak.

The above mentioned unit also came with hub-mounted electric motor and the battery pack seemed to be positioned in the floorboard just like the current model. The battery pack might be a familiar 3.5 kWh motor with a range of around 150 kilometres on a single charge.