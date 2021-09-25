Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to make its global debut in December 2021

Maruti Suzuki can be arguably one of the largest selling automobile manufacturers in the world and its presence cannot be denied in India. One of the loved hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Wagon R will receive an upgrade and will be launched globally in the 2021 year-end.

According to sources, the Maruti Wagon R is expected to make its global debut in December 2021.

The new generation of the popular hatchback will receive design changes, new style and a bunch of features. The new car is expected to feature more curves as compared to its predecessor and will not have its boxy design. The cosmetic enhancements will include a new grille, new alloy wheels, redesigned headlamps and tail lamps.

The seventh generation of Wagon R will be powered by an in-line 3 cylinder petrol engine, which will have a five-speed manual gearbox as well as an automatic (CVT). However, the exact engine details of the Wagon R are yet to be known.

Currently, the Wagon R costs between Rs 5.48 lakh up to Rs 7.33 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). The hatchback is offered in Petrol and CNG options. While the Petrol engine is offered in 998cc, 1197cc variants, the CNG variant is offered in 998cc engine option.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a complete family can and has been a favourite for the middle class for being budget-friendly in its cost as well as in its maintenance.