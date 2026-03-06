Next-gen Lexus ES set to debut in India on March 20
The all new Lexus ES is scheduled to make it's debut in India on March 20. The 2026 Lexus ES has a sharp and futuristic design.
The all new Next-gen Lexus ES is scheduled to make it’s debut in India on March 20, 2026. The upcoming Lexus ES sports a sharp and futuristic design instead of the usual smooth, flowing surfaces. Inside the cabin, it features a minimalistic interior.
The 2026 Lexus ES has a shark nose-style front fascia featuring Z-shaped LED headlamps. The spindle grille has given way to a clean yet sporty design. In the rear, the car has sleek full-width LED taillights with illuminated ‘Lexus’ lettering in the centre and L-shaped trim housing the rear reflectors on the bumper.
Inside, the new ES gets a simple dashboard with horizontal air-conditioning vents. In the centre is a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are fewer physical buttons, which means most of the functions can be operated via the screen. The 3-spoke steering wheel is also new, as is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
The new ES comes equipped with a Mark Levinson sound system, an electrochromic panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function, reclining rear seats, a Boss mode, and ADAS.
The new Lexus ES comes with hybrid powertrains just like its predecessor. The ES 300h comes with a 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre petrol hybrid paired with an e-CVT. Lexus also offers a more powerful ES 350h variant.
The new ES is also offered as a pure EV in the international market. However, we are likely to get the hybrid version in India.
It is expected to be offered with a hybrid powertrain and will compete with the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series LWB, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the premium segment.