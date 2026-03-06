Next-gen Lexus ES set to debut in India on March 20

Advertisement

The all new Next-gen Lexus ES is scheduled to make it’s debut in India on March 20, 2026. The upcoming Lexus ES sports a sharp and futuristic design instead of the usual smooth, flowing surfaces. Inside the cabin, it features a minimalistic interior.

The 2026 Lexus ES has a shark nose-style front fascia featuring Z-shaped LED headlamps. The spindle grille has given way to a clean yet sporty design. In the rear, the car has sleek full-width LED taillights with illuminated ‘Lexus’ lettering in the centre and L-shaped trim housing the rear reflectors on the bumper.

Inside, the new ES gets a simple dashboard with horizontal air-conditioning vents. In the centre is a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are fewer physical buttons, which means most of the functions can be operated via the screen. The 3-spoke steering wheel is also new, as is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The new ES comes equipped with a Mark Levinson sound system, an electrochromic panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function, reclining rear seats, a Boss mode, and ADAS.

The new Lexus ES comes with hybrid powertrains just like its predecessor. The ES 300h comes with a 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre petrol hybrid paired with an e-CVT. Lexus also offers a more powerful ES 350h variant.

The new ES is also offered as a pure EV in the international market. However, we are likely to get the hybrid version in India.

It is expected to be offered with a hybrid powertrain and will compete with the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series LWB, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the premium segment.