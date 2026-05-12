Next-gen Kia Sonet spotted testing ahead of launch in India

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Kia has started testing the next-generation of Kia Sonet ahead of it’s launch in India, expected to be in 2027. The latest spy images of the test mule has revealed a few key details about the front, and side profile of the sub-compact SUV.

The spy images shows the new-gen Kia Sonet with a new fascia, similar to the Seltos and a more flat and upright grille with more flat and upright. The 2027 Kia Sonet also sports a brand new front bumper, new LED DRLs, fresh set of machined alloy wheels, new design for the ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and a sunroof.

Another spy shot partially reveals the front bumper and the pentagon-shaped inserts on either end of the skid plate.

Inside the cabin, the new Kia Sonet is expected to feature a larger 12.3-inch screens, new upholstery and dashboard themes, and more features.

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The car will be based on the K1 platform, which will essentially help to solve the space issue in the second row.

Another think we need to think is whether the car will get the ADAS suite feature as recently the carmaker removed the ADAS suite from the Syros. Moreover, reports have also stated that the sub-compact SUV will likely receive a panoramic sunroof as a few rivals currently offer this feature.

Under the hood, the next-gen Kia Sonet is expected to source power from the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with manual, iMT, and automatic gearboxes. Upon launch, it will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Skoda Kylaq.