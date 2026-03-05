Next-gen Hyundai i20 spied testing, interior revealed

Advertisement

Hyundai is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback by 2030. Ahead of official announcement, the upcoming hatchback was seen testing. The next-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback was recently spotted testing. The spy images of the test mule has revealed the interior design of the hatchback.

As per the spy images, the next-gen Hyundai i20 hatchback will likely sport a redesigned dashboard including a curved single-piece display, a centre consol and new steering wheel. The interior somewhat seems similar to the newly launched Venue. So, the hatchback is expected to borrow several elements of the Venue.

Exterior images indicate the same overall silhouette, but with a new face, rear design, and wheels, all of which indicate a major update on the cards.

Advertisement

Mechanically, the hatchback is expected to remain unchanged. It might come with a range of three-cylinder GDi turbo petrol and four-cylinder NA petrol engines, both of which get automatic and manual gearbox options.

Hyundai had announced to launch 30 models including the next-gen i20 in India by 2030 during its investor day in 2025. India is one of the global production hubs for the i20 range, and it is likely to launch locally, before moving to other markets around the world.