Next-gen Hyundai Creta interior leaked ahead of launch

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Hyundai is reportedly testing the new-generation Hyundai Creta, that is also called as Kona in Korea. Ahead of official unveil, spy images of the test model has started arriving. The spy images have revealed some of the interior details.

The updated mid-size SUV, which is expected to arrive with some revised exterior design, was seen testing with a new central Pleos infotainment screen in fresh spy images.

If you are wondering about the new Pleos Connect infotainment system, then note that it is a part of the carmaker’s SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) system. It includes a touchscreen-based control system, that also have button for control.

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The steering wheel will get buttons for essential functions. This should reduce distractions induced from solely using touchscreen controls. The company is planning to introduce it with the Grandeur sedan in South Korea, as well as the Ioniq 3 in Europe. Moreover, OTA updates and split screen are also supported in the Pleos-based tablet.

Like the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the new-gen Creta will also have a column-mounted gear/drive mode selector, also known as shift-by-wire. The Creta will also get a multi-link rear suspension. It will run on 19-inch tyres.

The top-spec variants are expected to feature AWD. Initially, the company will offer the updates in the Creta to make it stand out in the lineup. Later, it might roll out the features for the Kia Seltos