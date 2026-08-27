News Headline Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Check Latest Rates

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Check today’s fuel rates and latest price changes

By Swapna Singh
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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹108.61 per litre, up from ₹105.19 per litre yesterday, marking an increase of ₹3.42 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre.

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Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar is ₹101.87 per litre, compared to ₹100.42 per litre yesterday, an increase of ₹1.45 per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹108.61 per litre, up by ₹3.42 per litre from yesterday’s ₹105.19. Diesel is priced at ₹101.87 per litre, an increase of ₹1.45 per litre from yesterday’s ₹100.42.

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